ECHL Transactions - May 6
May 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 6, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wheeling:
Tim Doherty, F from Allen
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG
Delete Tommy Marchin, F retired from ECHL
Greenville:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)
Delete Wes Hunt, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Matt Petgrave, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/3)
Utah:
Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D added to active roster (claimed from Utah)
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
