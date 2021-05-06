ECHL Transactions - May 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 6, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Tim Doherty, F from Allen

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG

Delete Tommy Marchin, F retired from ECHL

Greenville:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)

Delete Wes Hunt, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Matt Petgrave, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/3)

Utah:

Delete Travis Barron, F recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D added to active roster (claimed from Utah)

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

