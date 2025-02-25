Grimshaw Scores Two, Marksmen Beat Mayhem

February 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Trent Grimshaw scored twice against his former team, and notched his third and fourth goals in a three-game span to help the Fayetteville Marksmen bury the Macon Mayhem 3-2 at the Crown Coliseum Tuesday.

Macon took an early lead after a stolen puck behind the net resulted in an uncontested wraparound at 2:10. After a flurry of powerplay chances for both teams, Macon jumped up 2-0 off a blueline blast with three minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the frame. Grimshaw (11) answered with a powerplay for Fayetteville to make a 2-1 score with 1:45 remaining in the period. Ryan Lieth (3) and Alex Wilkins (14) picked up assists on the play, and the Marksmen took momentum into the intermission, despite being outshot 8-4.

Fayetteville came out hot in the second period and tied the game just over three minutes in. John Moncovich (22) settled the puck in the left faceoff circle before shooting into a net-front scrum, and Ryan Lieth (4) potted in the rebound. The score would hold through the next 16:43 and goaltenders made the difference down the stretch.

Grimshaw's game-winning goal from Alex Ambrosio (7) and Sam Anzai (7) resulted in the only lit lamp of the final frame, and Fayetteville held off Macon pressure to secure the win. Ryan Kenny came away with 25 saves on 27 shots and secured his 20th win of the season.

The Marksmen now sit 5 points ahead of the 5th place Evansville Thunderbolts with the same number of games played. Fayetteville will head to Macon to play two games against the Mayhem before returning to home ice for two games against the Thunderbolts later this month, marking an important stretch for standings implications.

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024-25 home games can be purchased at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.