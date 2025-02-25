Emoff Returns to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of forward Mason Emoff from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Emoff, 26, started the season in Fayetteville, and recorded 14 points (6g+8a) in 18 games before earning a call-up to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. After scoring two goals and six points in 10 games with the Swamp Rabbits, he was traded to the Bison, with whom he skated in seven games.

At the time of his call-up, Emoff was near the top of Fayetteville's offensive statistical columns, and is seventh-best in the team's point-per-game category.

Emoff is expected to play in Tuesday's School Day Game at 10 a.m. against the Macon Mayhem.

