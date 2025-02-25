Roanoke Netminding Duo Named Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week
February 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltenders Austyn Roudebush and Tyler Roy of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have been named the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 17-23.
In helping Roanoke extend their winning streak to eight games, matching Peoria for the longest by a team this season, the duo went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a 0.971 save percentage.
On Thursday, Roudebush stopped 33 of 34 Knoxville shots, including 14 in the third period, to lead Roanoke to a 4-1 win over the Ice Bears. The following night, Roudebush did one better in earning his league-leading 23rd win of the season, making 34 saves in the Dawgs' 3-1 win over Macon. Roanoke closed out the weekend with Roy in net, where he made 35 saves in a second consecutive 3-1 downing of Macon on Saturday.
In addition to leading the SPHL in wins, Roudebush ranks first in minutes, second in shutouts (two - tied) and saves, and fifth with a 2.58 goals against average. Roy is currently 3-2-1 with a 3.24 goals against average and a 0.895 save percentage.
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Nikita Kozyrev, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 5a, +4), Dalton Hunter, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Austin Alger, Huntsville (3 gp, 3g, 3a, +5), Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Nick Pryce, Pensacola (3 gp, 1g, 2a), and Alec Baer, Peoria (3 gp, 2g, 5a).
