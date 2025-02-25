Marksmen Complete Comeback, Defeat Mayhem

February 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem led 2-0 early, but couldn't hold on against the Marksmen as Fayetteville completed the comeback to win 3-2.

The Mayhem were ready for the early start, while it appeared that Marksmen goaltender Ryan Kenny may not have been. As Kenny went out of his net to play the puck inside the trapezoid inside the first two minutes, Yaroslav Yevdokimov snuck up on him from behind to steal the puck away, and wrap it into the open goal to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead. As the penalties racked up and the game continued, the Mayhem took advantage of a powerplay as Jacob Schnapp's net-front screen allowed for Hayden Ford to snipe in a wrister from the high slot to double the Mayhem's advantage.

Just a few moments later, Fayetteville would score on a powerplay of their own as former Mayhem forward Trent Grimshaw potted a rebound to cut the lead back down to one goal with less than two minutes to go in the period.

Fayetteville quickly tied the game in the second period, again on a rebound as Ryan Leith cleaned up the scraps from a John Moncovich shot to even the score at the 3:17 mark, but that was all the action that the middle frame had in store.

The third period was similarly low event, as Grimshaw found himself on the scoresheet again with another gritty goal in front of Josh Boyko to give Fayetteville the lead for the first time in the game at the 6:12 mark. Schnapp attempted to ignite the team by dropping the gloves with Fayetteville's Austen Long, but the offense couldn't mount anything down the stretch, with the Mayhem only getting six shots through to Kenny in the third period.

