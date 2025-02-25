Rivermen Sign Defenseman Laudon Poellinger

February 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rive rman announced today that they have signed defenseman Laudon Poellinger to the active roster and have waived defenseman Timur Gavrilovich.

Poellinger, a native of La Crescent, Minnesota is making his professional hockey debut with Peoria after four years with Saint Mary ' s University at the NCC- Division III level. Poellinger netted 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 92 games played. Before playing at the collegiate level, Poellinger played four seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Kenai River Brown Bears and the Coul ee Region Chill.

The Rivermen will be in action on h om e ice this Friday and Saturday at Carver Arena as they host the Knoxville Ice Be ars on February 28 and March 1. Friday will be Peoria's annual rebrand night where the Rivermen will become the Peoria Spirits in homage to the historical legacy of Peoria ' s distillery industry and will be hosting $3.00 beer night. On Saturday, the Rivermen will be hosting Blackhawks night wearing specially Chicago Blackhawks inspired jerseys and will be giving away free you th Rivermen jerseys to the first 1000 kids 12 and under. F ace-off for both nights is set for 7:15 pm. Tick e ts can be purchased by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.