Roanoke Goalie Duo Named Co-SPHL Players of the Week

February 25, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Roanoke goaltenders Austyn Roudebush and Tyler Roy have been named as the Warrior SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 17-23.

Roudebush and Roy have been on a tear lately for the Rail Yard Dawgs, helping the team to an eight-game active winning streak, which is the second-longest in franchise history. During the winning streak, Roanoke has conceded just 14 goals, including six games of two goals or fewer allowed. This past weekend, Roudebush made 67 saves on 69 shots faced across wins over Knoxville (4-1 on Thursday) and Macon (3-1 on Friday) before Roy stopped 35-of-36 shots faced in a 3-1 win over the Mayhem on Saturday. The goaltending tandem combined for a save percentage of .971 across the three games, as Roanoke maintained its hot streak.

This marks the fourth time that a pair of Roanoke players has shared the league's Player of the Week award, including the second time this season (Joe Widmar/Nick Ford, November 11-17 2024). Roudebush shared Player of the Week honors twice previously with former Dawg Henry Dill in 2020 and in 2021, and this is the fifth time in the veteran goaltender's career that he's earned the weekly honors from the SPHL while with Roanoke. This week marks Roy's first time winning the award in his career.

Roudebush currently leads the SPHL in wins (23), games played (35), and minutes played (2045:42), while his 2.58 goals against average ranks fifth in the league. The 31-year-old netminder is just two wins away from sole possession of second place on the league's all-time career wins list. Roy has had a .900 save percentage or better in four of his last five starts, including a span of 68 combined saves on 71 shots faced during his two most recent starts for the Dawgs, both of which were wins.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Friday, February 28 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

