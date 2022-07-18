Griffins Launch New Business Edge Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have launched a new season-ticket membership program designed specifically for businesses called Business Edge.

Business Edge allows companies to gain an advantage when it comes to connecting with those who matter most to their success. It is designed to strengthen relationships with company customers/clients, improve team culture through employee recognition, and generate new business using game-night experiences as referral gifts.

"When it comes to season tickets, businesses want more than just a seat to a game. They want a dynamic tool that will enhance multiple aspects of their business," said Matt Batchelder, vice president of ticket sales and digital marketing. "The exclusive benefits included in our Business Edge membership will give businesses the opportunity to create memorable and impactful experiences for both customers and employees alike."

Along with the traditional benefits of Season Ticket Memberships , Business Edge perks include:

- Business Concierge: Let Griffins representatives help businesses set up high-impact touchpoints when they have VIPs attending Griffins games. Simply let the ticket staff know when a top customer or employee is attending, and the Griffins will do the rest. In-seat souvenir deliveries, video board messages and numerous in-game experiences are also provided.

- B2B Events: Join two in-season business events hosted by the Griffins and network with other West Michigan business executives.

- Showcase your Business: A dedicated webpage on griffinshockey.com will showcase all of the Business Edge members. The page features the logo of the business along with a link to its website.

- Discounts and Access: Business Edge members will receive access to special pre-sale and select-game discounts on suite and hospitality rentals , as well as group tickets for employee outings, customer appreciation events, holiday parties, and more.

- Arena Concerts and Events: Add a Premium Seat License (PSL) to the Business Edge membership for guaranteed, pre-public access to purchase the best seats to the biggest concerts and shows at Van Andel Arena.

