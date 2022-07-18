Silver Knights Sign Two to AHL Deals

July 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 18, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Kyle Marino and defenseman Brandon Estes to AHL contracts for the 2022-23 season.

Marino, 27, will begin his third professional season this fall. The Niagara Falls, Ontario native split last season between the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and the Chicago Wolves, helping the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup. Marino posted two assists and 82 penalty minutes in 24 AHL games with the Wolves last season, also appearing in two playoff games. With the Steelheads, Marino notched four goals and ten points in 19 games.

The 6-foot-3 forward played 27 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers as a rookie in 2020-21, recording two goals, six points, and 76 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, he spent four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks from 2016-20, serving as an assistant captain during his final two college seasons. In 101 NCAA games, Marino posted nine goals, 27 points, and 198 penalty minutes.

Estes, 25, appeared in ten games last season with the Tucson Roadrunners after completing a four-year NCAA career at Union College earlier in the spring. The native of Dallas, Texas logged three assists and a plus-4 rating with Tucson. Last season at Union, Estes was named to the ECAC's Third All-Star Team after registering seven goals and 29 points in 37 games.

In 146 NCAA games at Union, Estes collected 16 goals and 65 points. He played in 121 straight games, the sixth-longest streak of consecutive games played in Union history. He logged nine multipoint games in 2021-22 to lead Union in scoring.

Kyle Marino, Forward

Birthplace: Niagara Falls, ON

Height: 6-3

Weight: 225 lbs.

Age: 27

Shoots: Right

- 2022 Calder Cup Champion with Chicago Wolves

- Recorded two assists in 24 AHL games with Chicago in 2021-22

- Posted four goals and ten points in 19 ECHL games with Idaho Steelheads in 2021-22

- Netted nine goals, 27 points, and 198 PIM in 101 NCAA games at Alaska-Fairbanks

- BCHL Champion in 2015-16 with West Kelowna Warriors

Brandon Estes, Defense

Birthplace: Dallas, TX

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175 lbs.

Age: 25

Shoots: Right

- Registered three assists in ten games with Tucson in 2021-22

- Led Union College in scoring (7-22-29) and served as assistant captain in 2021-22

- Named to ECAC Third All-Star Team in 2021-22

- Appeared in 121 straight games for Union

- 16 goals and 65 points in 146 career NCAA games

