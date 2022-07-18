Alarm Systems Named Presenting Sponsor of Belleville Sens Ice Crew
July 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce Alarm Systems as a Supporting Partner for the 2022-23 American Hockey League Season. As part of the partnership, Alarm Systems will become the official presenting sponsor of the Belleville Sens Ice Crew.
"We are thrilled to have Alarm Systems as a supporting partner of the team, as they are invested into the safety of the Bay of Quinte community with their security systems and safety solutions," said Belleville Sens Vice President Breanne Matthews.
"Alarm Systems is exited to partner with the Belleville Senators for the 2022-2023 Season," said Vice President of Operations, Sales & Marketing Walsh McPherson. "We are proud to back a fellow community focused organization and are looking forward to showing our support for the team this season as they make their run toward their first Calder Cup Championship."
