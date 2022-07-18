Providence Bruins Sign Fedor Gordeev to One-Year AHL Contract
July 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, July 18, that the team has signed defenseman Fedor Gordeev to a one-year American Hockey League contract through the 2022-23 season.
Gordeev, 23, appeared in 69 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the East Coast Hockey League in 2021-22, notching 22 points on five goals and 17 assists with a plus-five rating.
The Toronto, Ontario native appeared in seven AHL games for the Iowa Wild in the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound defenseman spent five seasons in the OHL with Guelph, Flint and Hamilton from 2015-20, recording 23 goals and 82 assists in 253 career OHL games.
