Wolves Sign Two Veteran Forwards
July 18, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - The Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves announced Monday they have signed forwards Joseph LaBate and Josh Melnick to Standard Player Contracts (SPC).
LaBate, 29, has produced 52 goals, 59 assists and 592 penalty minutes in eight AHL seasons with Utica, Belleville and Milwaukee. The Eagan, Minnesota, native also earned 13 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2016-17 season. Last year, the University of Wisconsin graduate contributed 5 goals, 7 assists and a team-high 121 penalty minutes in 56 games for the Admirals.
Melnick, 27, notched 10 goals and 12 assists in 56 appearances last year for the Texas Stars. The Annandale, New Jersey, native and Miami (Ohio) alum posted 24 goals and 29 assists in 160 games spread across four seasons for the Stars.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's Wolves are preparing to defend their American Hockey League championship and plan to announce their home opener and full schedule soon. To find the latest information on Calder Cup championship merchandise, official home dates and the team's roster, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a team representative at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2022
- Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Matt Murray to Two-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Austin Rueschhoff, Turner Elson, Andy Welinski, and Louis Domingue; Acquire Ty Emberson - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alarm Systems Named Presenting Sponsor of Belleville Sens Ice Crew - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Launch New Business Edge Program - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Sign Two Veteran Forwards - Chicago Wolves
- Providence Bruins Sign Fedor Gordeev to One-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- San Jose Barracuda Announce Assistant Coaching Staff - San Jose Barracuda
- Comets Announce Additional Player Signings - Utica Comets
- Senators Sign Forward Rourke Chartier to a One-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Head Coach Jay Varady Departs - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs' All-Time Greatest Defensive Scorer Adam Clendening Returns for 2022-23 Season - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Wolves Sign Two Veteran Forwards
- Wolves Insider: Championship Rally Tuesday
- Wolves Win One for the Thumb
- Wolves One Win from Cup
- Kochetkov, Wolves Seize Series Lead