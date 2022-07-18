IceHogs' All-Time Greatest Defensive Scorer Adam Clendening Returns for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Adam Clendening has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Clendening, 29, returns to the IceHogs after skating with the team from 2012-15 and 2017-18 and ranks first all-time among defensemen and fourth overall with 148 points (26G, 122A) and second all-time in assists in 223 games played. He trails forward Brandon Pirri for most assists (135) and forwards Mark McNeill (157), Jeremy Morin (180) and Pirri (214) for most points.

During the 2017-18 season, the Niagara Falls, N.Y., native recorded 30 points (4G, 26A) in 38 contests with the IceHogs and helped them reach the 2018 Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history and led all AHL defensemen in the postseason with 14 points and 13 assists in 13 games.

Last season, the 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman led the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) with 37 assists and finished second on the team with 42 points in 74 games. Last June, he helped Team USA capture the bronze medal in the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Draft (36th overall), Clendening appeared in 90 NHL contests over his 10 professional seasons with Chicago, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Edmonton, New York, Arizona, and Columbus totaling 24 points (4G, 20A) and 444 AHL games with Rockford, Utica, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Tucson, Cleveland, and Lehigh Valley, adding 285 points (45G, 240A).

In the 86-year history of the AHL, Clendening ranks 46th among league defensemen in total points and 38th in assists.

Adam Clendening in the IceHogs Record Books:

All-Time IceHogs Points

1. Brandon Pirri 214

2. Jeremy Morin 180

3. Mark McNeill 157

4. Adam Clendening 148

All-Time IceHogs Assists

1. Brandon Pirri 135

2. Adam Clendening 122

3. Brian Connelly 110

4. Martin St. Pierre 100

All-Time IceHogs Shots on Goal

1. Jeremy Morin 783

2. Brandon Pirri 676

3. MarkâMcNeill 635

4. Jack Skille 629

5. Adam Clendening 528

All-Time IceHogs Power-Play Points

1. Brandon Pirri 64

2. Ville Pokka 62

Adam Clendening 62

All-Time IceHogs Power-Play Assists

1. Brian Connelly 49

2. MartinâSt. Pierre 47

3. Brandon Pirri 43

4. Petri Kontiola 42

5. Ville Pokka 40

6. Adam Clendening 37

All-Time Games Played by a Defenseman

1. Ryan Stanton 280

2. Ville Pokka 266

3. Viktor Svedberg 248

4. Brian Connelly 227

5. Adam Clendening 223

All-Time Points by a Defenseman

1. Adam Clendening 148

2. Brian Connelly 134

3. Ville Pokka 127

4. Ryan Stanton 78

All-Time Goals by a Defenseman

1. Ville Pokka 28

2. Adam Clendening 26

3. Brian Connelly 24

All-Time Assists by a Defenseman

1. Adam Clendening 122

2. Brian Connelly 110

3. Ville Pokka 99

4. Ryan Stanton 66

All-Time Penalty Minutes by a Defenseman

1. Ryan Stanton 374

2. Wade Brookbank 317

3. Kyle Hagel 281

4. Shawn Lalonde 278

5. Viktor Svedberg 258

6. Adam Clendening 199

