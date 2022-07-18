Senators Sign Forward Rourke Chartier to a One-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract

Belleville Senators forward Rourke Chartier

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Rourke Chartier to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $750K and $165,000 in the American Hockey League.

Chartier, 26, appeared in 33 games with the Belleville Senators last season, registering 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists). The skilled centreman also tallied two points (1G-1A) in two postseason games during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

"Even though he was hampered by injuries when he played, he produced, and that's what we're hoping for," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "Obviously, he'll be hoping to stay healthy and provide us with that scoring up the middle that we're going to need. He was highly regarded because of his play last year, but the key for him is to stay healthy, and he can be a top player in the American Hockey League."

Selected in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks, the native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has skated in 182 career AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Toronto Marlies and Belleville, recording 107 points (42 goals, 65 assists). Chartier has also dressed in 13 NHL games, all with the San Jose.

Prior to his professional career, he was named the Canadian Hockey League Sportsman of the Year in 2015 while helping the Kelowna Rockets to a Western Hockey League Championship that season. Internationally he has represented Canada twice at the 2016 World Junior Championship and 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial, earning a gold medal at the latter tournament.

