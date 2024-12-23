Greensboro Swarm Announce That Academy Sports + Outdoors Double Contributes to the YMCAof Greensboro with $10,000 in Gift Cards

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that Academy Sports + Outdoors brought extra holiday cheer to families of the YMCA of Greensboro during the sixth annual Holiday Shopping Spree on December 10. Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised attendees by doubling their initial commitment, increasing the total gift card amount from $5,000 to $10,000.

"We are overwhelmed with the generosity and the support our partner, Academy Sports + Outdoors, continues to provide to our community with this additional contribution during our holiday shopping spree on December 10," said Steve Swetoha, Swarm Team President. "This holiday season just became a bit brighter for kids and families in need with the YMCA of Greensboro. Thank you, Academy Sports + Outdoors, for your continued partnership with our organization."

The additional $5,000 was a surprise from Academy Sports + Outdoors on the evening of the event, and 20 kids were already receiving a gift card in the amount of $250.00 per person from the YMCA of Greensboro. The announcement was met with excitement and gratitude from the Greensboro Swarm Team President and YMCA representatives in attendance.

"We are deeply grateful for Academy Sports + Outdoor's generous surprise gift of an additional $5,000 donation to the YMCA of Greensboro," said Rhonda Anderson, YMCA of Greensboro President and CEO. "After consulting with my team, we've decided to allocate these funds to support foster children and other under-resourced youth who need essential supplies for overnight camping, such as sleeping bags and swimsuits, and other camp supplies. This donation will help ensure that their camping experience is truly life-changing. Thank you again, Greensboro Swarm and Academy Sports + Outdoors!"

"The holiday season at Academy Sports + Outdoors is our favorite time of year as we get to give back to our local communities and help customers have fun out there," said Shane Carlisle, a representative at Academy Sports + Outdoors. "We're excited to continue our tradition of partnering with the Greensboro Swarm to provide these children with a fun Christmas experience they won't forget."

