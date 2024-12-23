Hustle Conclude Winter Showcase with Overtime Loss to Stars

December 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, concluded the Winter Showcase portion of the NBA G League schedule with a 122-121 overtime loss to the Salt Lake City Stars (8-8).

Lucas Williamson paced the Hustle with 23 points and six rebounds. Miles Norris scored 18 points. Colin Castleton added 16 points, seven rebounds and a career-high five blocks. Yuki Kawamura notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists. Malachi Smith added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench. Armando Bacot totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.

Taevion Kinsey led the Stars with a game-high 25 points. On assignment from the Jazz, Cody Williams tallied 21 points. Max Abmas finished with 20 points and eight assists. David Jones Garcia added 19 points off the bench. Jazz assignment player Kyle Filipowski contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe hauled in 17 rebounds.

After trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter, Memphis opened the final frame on a 21-9 run to take a brief lead. The teams exchanged leads throughout the fourth, with Salt Lake City leading 115-113 with 8.2 seconds remaining after a Filipowski free throw. Smith hit a layup at the buzzer to send the game into overtime with a target score of 122.

Kawamura opened the overtime period with a layup, followed by a Kinsey 3-pointer. Another Kawamura basket gave Memphis the 119-118 lead. The Stars retook the lead on a pair of Jones Garcia free throws, with a Filipowski free throw giving Salt Lake City the 122-120 victory.

The Stars outrebounded the Hustle 56-50 and outscored Memphis 60-50 in the paint. The Hustle scored 20 fast break points and 16 points off turnovers. The game featured 17 lead changes and eight ties.

Memphis will tip-off the regular season on Friday, Dec. 27, at 9 p.m. CT against the San Diego Clippers at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.

