Westchester Knicks Become First NBA G League Team to Win Back-To-Back Winter Showcase Championships

December 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, have defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 125-119 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL to be named the Winter Showcase Champions for the second consecutive year. This would mark the first time in NBA G League history that a G League team has become repeat champions in the Winter Showcase Tournament.

The Westchester Knicks needed six consecutive wins to clinch a spot in the Winter Showcase Tournament and earn the right to defend their title. After holding a 4-4 record to start December, Westchester would go on to secure the 4th seed (10-4 record) in the tournament and proceed to defeat the 5th seeded Valley Suns, 127-119 in the Quarterfinals and the 8th seeded Grand Rapids Gold, 113-108 in the semifinals to set up the championship matchup against the 3rd seeded Sioux Fall Skyforce on Sunday night.

Sioux Falls was aggressive and efficient offensively; successfully converting shots from all areas and angles. Josh Christopher led the Skyforce with 31 points, six rebounds, and four assists, with 19 of his 31 points coming in the first half. Nassir Little added 28 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, along with four three pointers to secure a double-double for the Skyforce. The combination of Christopher and Little would account for 59 of Sioux Falls final 119 points. Sioux Falls shot 58.7- percent from the field and 47.4-percent from three in the first half, while also managing to extend their lead by as much as 14 in the second quarter, but the Westchester Knicks never faltered to the challenge and managed to stay within a respectable margin (down seven) going into halftime, 63-70.

The Westchester Knicks would go on an offensive onslaught in the third quarter and take control of the game; playing fast-paced, fighting on defense, and dominating points in the paint. This was in part to the veteran play of T.J. Warren who led the team in scoring with 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3P), 10 points coming in the third quarter. His leadership and savvy provided a much-needed spark to the team. New York Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek (assignment) also provided a boost to the Westchester offense going 3-4 from the three-point line to score 9 points in the third quarter. With the game tied 86-86 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter, Westchester would make another run to extend their lead to 12 points to end the quarter 100-88. Westchester would close out the third quarter scoring 37 points and holding the Skyforce to only 18 points.

During the fourth quarter the Skyforce would make several runs to try and regain the lead, but Westchester continuously countered with a score or run of their own. Westchester would secure the victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce and extend their winning streak to nine since December 1st.

Tyler Kolek was named Winter Showcase MVP. He came off the bench and finished with 22 points and 11 assists, securing his first G League double-double. Kolek only played in the Championship game during the Winter Showcase.

T.J. Warren was also named to the All-Showcase Team alongside Josh Christopher (Sioux Falls), Leonard Miller (Iowa), Jahlil Okafor (Indiana), and Jahmir Young (Grand Rapids). Warren finished fifth in points per game during the Tip-Off Tournament averaging 25.1, to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

The Westchester Knicks kick-off the regular season on Friday, Dec. 27th against the Motor City Cruise at 7:00 P.M at the Westchester County Center.

