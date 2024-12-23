Jahlil Okafor Named to 2024 All-Winter Showcase Team

December 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, In. - Indiana Mad Ants center Jahlil Okafor has been named to the All-Winter Showcase Team. The NBA G League announced the selections on Monday.

Okafor averaged 22 points and nine rebounds in both victories in Orlando, Florida. The 29-year-old shot 67 percent from the field (18-27) during the Winter Showcase.

In Friday night's victory over Rio Grande Valley, Okafor scored 21 points on 8-10 field goals. He grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

During Sunday's win against Texas, he scored 23 points on 10-17 shooting while recording nine rebounds and four assists.

The former Duke standout has played in 15 games for the Mad Ants averaging 18.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field.

Okafor and the Mad Ants return home on Friday, December 27th to take on the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz affiliate). Tip-off will be at 6:00 p.m. The two clubs will play again the following day at the same time.

