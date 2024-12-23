Deck the Hall: Charge Welcome Lakers on Dec 27 & 28 to Public Hall

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge are excited to tip off the NBA G League Regular Season with a weekend packed full of promotions as the team takes on the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers) on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28, both at 7:00 p.m., in just the second weekend series in the new home of Charge Basketball, Cleveland Public Hall. Tickets start at just $9 and are available HERE.

On Friday, fans can fight off the winter blues with some Aussie Aussie Aussie heat as we honor our very own, Luke Travers, with a Mullet Mania game on Friday where the first 1,500 fans can don their own Luke Travers Mullet. Travers, the Cavaliers 56th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has quickly become a fan favorite, not only for his distinctive hairstyle, but for his play on the court. Travers notched his first NBA G League triple double on Friday, December 13 in a 141-131 victory over the Wisconsin Herd.

On Saturday, the Charge will travel back to 1994 for the 90's Cavs Night with the first 1,500 fans receiving a Sherpa Bucket Hat. Players will take the court in the throwback orange and blue jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit the Cavaliers Community Foundation. The black and blue jerseys worn this night pay tribute to the uniforms worn by the Cavaliers in the 1994-95 season, their first at Gund Arena, and 30 years of Cavs basketball at what is now known as Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The first 14 games of the season were part of the Tip-Off Tournament, culminating with the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The team recorded a dominant performance at home during the Tournament portion, going 5-2, including staying undefeated at their new home, Public Hall. Now, records reset to 0-0 as the team will begin the 34-game regular season.

To pair with the new headwear of the weekend, fans can pick up a special Luke Travers Mullet hoodie on the 27th and a 90's themed hoodie, jersey, and hat on the 28th at the Charge retail stand on the floor.

There's still time for your holiday shopping with the Charge Holiday Plan presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History ! Along with tickets to three (3) Charge games, you will also get FREE tickets to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and Disney on Ice: Let's Dance! And you can keep yourself warm in the Cleveland winter with an exclusive Charge knit hat and pile fleece blanket. Plans start at only $45 and are available through the end of December.

