Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team

December 23, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The NBA G League has announced that Jahmir Young has been named to the NBA G League All-Winter Showcase Team following an impressive performance during the Winter Showcase Tournament.

Young delivered a standout performance in the tournament, recording nearly a double-double in the opening game against the Oklahoma City Blue with 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals, helping his team secure the victory. In the second game against the Westchester Knicks, he followed up with 28 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals, further solidifying his place as one of the standout performers of the event.

In his rookie season, Young has make a strong impact with the Grand Rapids Gold. Through 13 games (7 starts) this season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game. Young is shooting 49.6% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, while also contributing defensively with 1.7 steals per game.

