Grand Slam in Ninth Caps 7-6 Comeback over Giants

May 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A grand slam by Stockton catcher Cole Conn capped off a five-run ninth inning and propelled the Ports to a 7-6 comeback win over the Giants on Saturday.

The Ports (13-17) trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but patiently put a rally together to shock San Jose (15-16) and take a three-games-to-two lead in the six-game series.

The big come back started with a walk by Pedro Pineda and a base hit from Yeniel Laboy. That was followed by a catcher's interference with Nick Schwartz at the plate to load the bases with no one out.

Nelson Beltran laced a base hit to right center, scoring one run as the Ports went station to station to make sure the ball wouldn't be caught on a diving attempt in right. Nonetheless, it was a run scored make it a 6-3 game and keep the line moving.

Ryan Lasko hit a come backer to the pitcher, who came home to get the out at the plate, but Lasko beat out the throw to first to avoid the double play. Myles Naylor popped out to second on the first pitch of his at bat, and it looked like the Giants might still escape with the win.

With two down, Conn drilled his first home run of the season well over the fence in left for a grand slam and a 7-6 lead for Stockton, stunning the crowd of over 2,700 at Excite Ballpark. Diego Barrera came in to finish the eighth inning after the Giants extended their lead to 6-2 with a two-run homer. In the ninth, he got around a lead-off single and a one-out walk to get a 6-4-3 double play to end the ballgame, and move him to 3-0 on the season.

The Giants jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but the Ports answered with a pair of runs in the fourth, on a two-RBI single up the middle from Schwartz. However, San Jose reclaimed the lead with a run in the fifth and sixth, along with the two-run homer in the eighth for their 6-2 advantage.

Conn finished the game 2 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Schwartz went 2 for 3 with a run scored and two runs driven in.

The series finale is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Excite Ballpark. Two time Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell will make his first rehab assignment with San Jose. The Ports will start Jose Dicochea (1-0, 0.00) who has not allowed a run through his first 7.2 innings this season.

