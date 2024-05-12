Grizzlies Can't Crack Nuts, Fall 3-2 For 2nd Straight Contest

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-15) were defeated by the Modesto Nuts (23-7) 3-2 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. It was the third straight game between the teams with a score of 3-2 and the second consecutive contest where Fresno allowed a run in the last inning (10th and 9th). The Grizzlies lost their third series in a row and still have not won a series at Chukchansi Park since August 22-27, 2023 versus the Stockton Ports. Fresno now trails Modesto by 7.5 games in the California League North Division standings. The Nuts are 44-9 over their last 53 games dating back to August 20, 2023 (including playoffs).

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 1-0 in the third when Aidan Longwell laced a single to left, adding Caleb Hobson. In the fifth, Nuts' Connor Charping lined a single off the pitcher's glove, permitting Aidan Smith to tie the game at one. A half frame later, Longwell once again spanked a single to left, pushing home Luis Mendez. Despite the 2-1 deficit, Modesto knotted the contest at two in the sixth with a Caleb Cali RBI single to right. In the ninth, the Nuts took a 3-2 lead thanks to a Charping sacrifice fly to center, recording Smith for the second time. That proved to be the game-winning run.

Fresno southpaw Isaiah Coupet did not factor in the decision after a career-high five and two-thirds innings of work. Coupet was tagged for two runs (earned), on five hits and one walk while striking out nine. Bryson Hammer and Sam Weatherly each chucked scoreless outings with Hammer punching out three batters. Collin Baumgartner (2-2) agonized the setback after allowing the go-ahead run. The quartet of arms combined for 14 strikeouts.

Modesto starter Brody Hopkins threw five innings of two-run ball. Hopkins gave up five hits and two walks while fanning six. Pedro Da Costa Lemos (3-0, win) dealt for three scoreless frames, whiffing a pair of batters. Anthony Tomczak secured his second save of the year after stranding the tying run at third and the winning run at first. The squads conclude the series tomorrow afternoon from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-5, 2 RBI)

- CF Caleb Hobson (3-4, R, SB)

- LHP Isaiah Coupet (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Aidan Smith (1-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB, SB)

- C Connor Charping (1-3, 2 RBI, SB)

- Nuts Bullpen (4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

On That Fres-Notes :

On the night, the Grizzlies notched nine singles and went 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Over 11 games in the month of May, Fresno is 19-for-90 (.211) with RISP (3-8 record in May).

Fresno fell to 1-5 in one-game affairs and 1-9 in one or two-run games this season.

