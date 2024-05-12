Strong Pitching Carries Quakes to Win

May 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Despite mustering just four hits on offense, the Quakes won their second straight in Visalia, getting some terrific pitching to drop the Rawhide by a final of 3-2 on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Gabe Emmett, Christian Ruebeck, Callum Wallace and Noah Ruen combined to allow just two runs while scattering seven hits, giving the Quakes three of five thus far in the series.

Rancho's offense was held in check most of the night, scoring in just one inning. That inning was good enough though, as sacrifice flies by Jordan Thompson and Sean McLain, coupled with an RBI single from Jesus Galiz, helped Rancho take a 3-1 lead over Rawhide starter Denny Larrondo (0-1).

Emmett gave way to Ruebeck in the fifth, after allowing one run over four innings. Ruebeck (1-0) then tore through two hitless innings, striking out a season-high five batters to keep the Quakes in front.

The Rawhide got a run in the eighth, but Ruen left the bases loaded to wrap up the frame, then pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the year.

On Sunday, the Quakes (18-12) will look to make it a series-win over the Rawhide, sending Payton Martin (0-1) to the mound against lefty Adonys Perez (1-2) at 12:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 14, hosting Inland Empire for a six-game set. Tuesday the 14th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, where fans can score a free Club Seat to the game by visiting our website. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

