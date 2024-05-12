Snellzilla Stomps on Ports for Series Split

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Ports had to settle for a split of the six-game series with the Giants this week, after San Jose got a little boost from some star power on the mound to win 5-2 on Sunday.

The Giants had the benefit rolling out two-time Cy Young Award Winner Blake Snell for a rehab start on Sunday. The hard-throwing lefty did not allow a hit and struck out seven batters with no walks through four innings. He even had an immaculate first inning, needing only nine pitches to strikeout the side.

The Ports had one of their top starters on the mound as well in Jose Dicochea, who hadn't allowed a run through 7.2 innings so far this season. But he struggled with his control early on, and the Giants were able to strike for four runs in the first two innings.

Dicochea walked two batters in the first inning and pitched to four full counts, allowing an RBI double to right center by Cole Foster to make it 1-0 in the first. A two-run home run after a walk put the Giants up 3-0, and an RBI single for Bryce Eldridge made it 4-0 San Jose.

Stockton would finally get a hit in the sixth off former first round pick Will Bender, but he would retire the next batter to finish off two shutout innings. An RBI triple in the eighth would put the Giants up 5-0, and the Ports were going to need another big ninth-inning comeback.

They would get 40% of the way there when Myles Naylor hit a two-run homer (4) out to left to make it a 5-2 game. Luke Mann would walk to try to keep the rally going, but the next two batters would be retired to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Ports have won nine of their last 13 games as they come home to host Fresno for a six-game series from May 14-19. Highlights of the upcoming home stand include: Affiliate Food Friday, where we serve up dishes inspired by our opponents, offering a culinary journey through the league. Armed Forces Night is on Saturday, as we salute the men and women of our armed forces for their service, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Ports Duffle Bag, along with postgame fireworks.

Sunday is Root Beer Float Day, where fans can purchase a 2024 Ports Root Beer Float Mug and get unlimited Root Beer Floats (while supplies last). All proceeds of Root beer Float Day go toward the Stockton Ports Anchor Fund, which focuses on benefiting local non-profit and youth organizations, presented By Amy L Scriven DDS.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].

