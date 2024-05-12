Lake Elsinore Storm Shut Out Inland Empire 66ers

The Lake Elsinore Storm may have played the most quintessentially Minor League Baseball game yet.

It starts with the pitching staff which held the 66ers scoreless through nine innings. Isaiah Lowe got the start and although he went through only nine innings of work, he recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just four hits and two walks. Dwayne Matos would then relieve him and would prove just as dominant. He would strike out six batters in 2.2 innings. This gave Storm pitching an astonishing 15 strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work, however, Will Varmette would finish the job in the 7th by awarding yet another strikeout to the first batter he faced.

This made it 16 strikeouts in 21 outs.

Meanwhile, the Storm offense would cook up some runs in the bottom of the third inning. After a pitch hit Jay Beshears, Romeo Sanabria would smack a double into right field. How they would score would be the truly magical Minor League outcome. Beshears would touch home on a balk while Sanabria would score on a wild pitch. This 2-0 lead was held until the bottom of the 7th when Ryan Wilson hit a double to give Lake Elsinore one more run.

Xavier Ruiz got through the ninth with relative ease, in a 1-2-3 appearance that took only 12 pitches and included the Storm's 17th strike out of the game.

The Storm hope to grab their second homestand series win on Sunday afternoon when they face the Inland Empire 66ers for a final time before a week long roadtrip.

