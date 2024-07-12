Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle and Jenna Nighswonger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month

July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle and defender Jenna Nighswonger were named to the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime for the month of June, it was announced today.

In June, Lavelle recorded three goals in four games with a passing accuracy of 80.57%. The Cincinnati native added eight shots on target, three interceptions, and three tackles won to her stat sheet throughout the month. This is Lavelle's first Best XI honors of 2024.

Nighswonger recorded eight tackles and 24 duels won in June. Nighswonger played 387 minutes and notched one assist throughout the month. June marks the second time the defender has earned Best XI honors this season.

Gotham FC returns to action in the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff set for 5:00 pm ET (NWSL+).

