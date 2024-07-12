Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle and Jenna Nighswonger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month
July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle and defender Jenna Nighswonger were named to the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime for the month of June, it was announced today.
In June, Lavelle recorded three goals in four games with a passing accuracy of 80.57%. The Cincinnati native added eight shots on target, three interceptions, and three tackles won to her stat sheet throughout the month. This is Lavelle's first Best XI honors of 2024.
Nighswonger recorded eight tackles and 24 duels won in June. Nighswonger played 387 minutes and notched one assist throughout the month. June marks the second time the defender has earned Best XI honors this season.
Gotham FC returns to action in the NWSL x LIGA MX Summer Cup against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, July 20, with kickoff set for 5:00 pm ET (NWSL+).
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Washington Spirit's Casey Krueger and Croix Bethune Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month - Washington Spirit
- Four Kansas City Current Players Named to NWSL June Best XI - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle and Jenna Nighswonger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Mallory Swanson Named to National Women's Soccer League June Best XI of the Month - Chicago Red Stars
- Claudia Zornoza Signs with Utah Royals FC Through 2025 - Utah Royals FC
- Fast Facts: Claudia Zornoza - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Forward Lynn Williams Elevated to USWNT's 18-Player Roster for 2024 Olympics - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Names Doug Vinci Club's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle and Jenna Nighswonger Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month
- Gotham FC Forward Lynn Williams Elevated to USWNT's 18-Player Roster for 2024 Olympics
- Gotham FC Completes Season Sweep of Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Looks to Secure Three Points Ahead of the International Break
- Gotham FC Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Named to Germany Roster for 2024 Paris Olympics