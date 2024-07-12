Claudia Zornoza Signs with Utah Royals FC Through 2025

July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of Spanish midfielder Claudia Zornoza, heading to Utah after three seasons in the nation's capital with Liga F side Real Madrid. Zornoza signs with the Royals through 2025 with an option for 2026 and will join the team in Utah pending receipt of her ITC.

Zornoza, 33, provides another veteran presence in a young Royals midfield pairing with another seasoned Champions League vet Amandine Henry, leaving her home country where Zornoza played 16 seasons in Spain's Liga F appearing for multiple sides such as Atlético de Madrid, Valencia, Levante, and Real Madrid.

"Claudia is another experienced player we are adding to our midfield." Said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Her ability on the ball will help us with our build out of the back, and her veteran presence will be important for our locker room as we enter the second half of the season."

In Zornoza's final season overseas, she logged 28 matches and 1784 minutes contributing four goals and four assists en route to a second place finish in Liga F behind juggernauts FC Barcelona Femení. Zornoza also appeared in Real Madrid's six group stage matches against Chelsea, BK Häcken, and Paris FC competing for Group D.

Appearing for club-and-country Zornoza has represented Spain in a number of international matches and tournaments. Zornoza appeared for La Roja in last year's edition of the FIFA World Cup where Spain finished second in Group C falling to Japan 4-0 in a group-deciding match before going on to defeat Switzerland (5-1), Netherlands (2-1), Sweden (2-1), and England (1-0) en route to their first World Cup title. Zornoza earned her first cap in March of 2016, regularly earning call ups thereafter.

Utah Royals FC currently stand at 2-11-1, 14th in NWSL, and nine points behind the current playoff line. The Royals kick off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on the road on July 19 against Seattle Reign FC before returning home to face Portland Thorns on July 27 and Club Tijuana on July 31.

