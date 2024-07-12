Washington Spirit Names Doug Vinci Club's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships

July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit is excited to welcome Doug Vinci as the club's new Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. Reporting directly to CEO Kim Stone, Vinci will oversee corporate partnerships, including sales, strategy and activation.

"I am thrilled to welcome Doug Vinci as our new VP of Corporate Partnerships," said Stone. "Doug is highly regarded as a difference maker who has consistently driven results throughout his career and especially here in the DC market. He has forged strategic partnerships that will be invaluable as we look to capitalize on the surging interest in women's sports and the Washington Spirit. Doug is exactly the right person to propel our efforts forward and unlock new opportunities in this exciting time."

Vinci comes to the Spirit with over a decade of experience in professional sports partnerships. Most recently, Vinci served as the Director of Partnership Development with the National Football League's (NFL) Washington Commanders. In this role, he was one of the top revenue generators in the entire league while being instrumental in forging partnerships in marquee categories such as Healthcare, Telecommunications, Beer, Health Insurance, Grocery and Construction. Prior to the Commanders, Vinci also worked in corporate partnerships at the NFL's Cleveland Browns and the National Hockey League's (NHL) Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Washington Spirit at such a pivotal and exhilarating time for women's sports," said Vinci. "Owner Michele Kang's vision and unwavering commitment to women's sports, combined with CEO Kim Stone's exceptional leadership, create a dynamic and forward-thinking environment. The commercial viability of the Spirit is at an all-time high and growing rapidly. As I step into this new role, I am excited to work with our talented team and valued partners to create meaningful and impactful partnerships that drive both the club and our partners forward. Together, we will strive to elevate the fan experience, drive the growth of women's soccer and collaborate to weave our brand stories together."

Vinci's addition to the Washington Spirit staff further builds out the club's bespoke business operations. In the just two years since Michele Kang became the Spirit's majority owner, the level of investment in all facets of the club has risen significantly. Notably, the club has seen a sharp increase in its staffing numbers, roughly tripling the revenue department's full-time support.

Doug and his wife live in the Washington, D.C. area with their newborn son and German Shepherd.

