Mallory Swanson Named to National Women's Soccer League June Best XI of the Month

July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars forward, Mallory Swanson, was named to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) June Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced today.

Swanson receives Best XI of the Month honors for the first time in 2024 and seventh time in her career, with four earned in a Red Stars kit. Previous recognitions for the attacker include March and April of 2018, May and July of 2021, and May and June of 2023. In June's four matches, Swanson scored three goals, as many as she accumulated in the first 9 matches of 2024, ranking her fourth in the NWSL Golden Boot race with seven goals on the season. Playing all but one of the 360 minutes in June, Swanson led the Red Stars in shots (8), chances created (5) and passes in the final third (36). Additionally, Swanson leads Chicago in expected goals (5.99), shots (30), chances created (20), and final-third passes (145), while her team-high 10 goal contributions place her fifth in the NWSL.

Swanson's three June goals, accumulating just 1.6 expected goals, were all scored in stunning fashion; Just six minutes into Chicago's June 14 match against Kansas City, Swanson arced a shot perfectly between the keeper's outstretched arm and leg into the back of the net. In North Carolina June 23, Swanson flicked the ball forward to herself off the back of her own heel from a throw-in in the 12th minute, flying from midfield into the box and beating three defenders to score in the space of 12 seconds. In San Diego June 28, after receiving the ball in open space from rookie Jameese Joseph during the 67th minute, Swanson took just one touch to control the ball before angling a shot off the crossbar to score. Swanson's third goal in as many matches went on to earn the Colorado native NWSL Goal of the Week honors July 2.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. The full June Best XI of the Month, presented by Prime, can be found below:

Goalkeepers: Anna Moorhouse (ORL)

Defenders: Elizabeth Ball (KC), Jenna Nighswonger (GFC), Casey Krueger (WAS), Izzy Rodriguez (KC)

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (WAS), Rose Lavelle (GFC), Lo'eau Labonta (KC)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (ORL), Temwa Chawinga (KC), Mallory Swanson (CHI)

