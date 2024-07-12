Gotham FC Forward Lynn Williams Elevated to USWNT's 18-Player Roster for 2024 Olympics

July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Lynn Williams has been elevated to the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, pending IOC, USOPC and FIFA approval, Head Coach Emma Hayes announced today.

Williams was originally named as an alternate with the USWNT for this year's Olympics. The NWSL all-time leading goal scorer has earned 63 caps with the USWNT, while appearing in four games and notching a goal in 2024. Williams brings world championship experience having participated in both the delayed Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. For the Tokyo Olympics, the forward was originally named an alternate, but was later elevated to the final roster. Williams immediately impacted the tournament, and she completed her campaign with one goal and one assist in three games.

The USWNT Olympic roster will play in two matches before departing for France, including a stop at Gotham FC's Red Bull Arena. The USWNT will face Mexico on July 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock) at Red Bull Arena. Then, the team will play on July 16 against Costa Rica at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock). At the Olympics, the USWNT is in Group B and will face Zambia on July 25, Germany on July 28 and Australia on July 31 in group play.

