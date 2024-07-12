Angel City Football Club Will Host FC Juárez Femenil in Friendly Match at BMO Stadium on August 18, Broadcasted Live and Free on DAZN

July 12, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced a friendly match against Liga MX club FC Juárez Femenil at BMO Stadium scheduled for Sunday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The friendly, between two clubs who continue to cultivate an extensive international reach, will bring together two passionate and global fanbases who will be able to watch the match live globally on DAZN.

"We are excited to host FC Juárez and their fans later this summer as we look to continue to grow our game," said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano. "As a team that is also breaking barriers as the only Liga MX Femenil team with a woman president, it is an extra special opportunity to shine a light on the ever-changing landscape of women's football."

The FC Juárez's roster includes five Southern California-native players including forward Destinney Duron from Los Angeles, goalkeeper Enya Hernández from West Covina, defender Annia Mejía from Fontana, and forward Jasmine Casarez and defender Janelly Farías, both from Moreno Valley.

"I'm very excited for our club to play against Angel City in LA," said FC Juárez Forward Casarez. "I think it will be a different challenge for us. A lot of the players there are very fast, strong and technical, but we also have those qualities, so it will be exciting to see our style of play against theirs."

Fans around the world, with the exception of Mexico, can stream the game live and free globally on DAZN. For more information follow along @DAZNwomensfootball.

"We are delighted to partner with Angel City Football Club to broadcast their upcoming match against Liga MX side FC Juárez Femenil to a worldwide audience," said Esmeralda Negron, Co-CEO Women's Sports, DAZN. "Partnering with a club like Angel City aligns with our commitment to advancing the sport and to bringing top-tier women's soccer to our global community of fans. Like DAZN, these are two clubs who recognise the importance of engaging an international audience and we look forward to bringing this game and all the action to fans around the world."

The first international friendly match between both clubs will include unique competition rules such as unlimited substitutions for both clubs, up to 23 active dressed players, and unlimited players warming up.

This friendly match is part of ACFC's 14-game season ticket package.

