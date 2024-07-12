Four Kansas City Current Players Named to NWSL June Best XI

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current capped an unbeaten June with several awards to add to the trophy cabinet. Four Current players picked up monthly honors from the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) on Thursday, being recognized for their strong June performances.

Defender Elizabeth Ball, forward Temwa Chawinga, midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta and defender Izzy Rodriguez were all named to the NWSL June Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime.

Riding the momentum of scoring her first goal of the season for the Current in late May, Ball continued her stellar season with a strong June. The veteran defender started all four matches for the Current, going the full 90 minutes in each. In addition, Ball delivered three assists for Kansas City last month. Her two-assist performance June 23 against the Portland Thorns marked her first career multi-assist game.

Chawinga -- also named NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports -- scored six goals in Kansas City's four matches last month, notching two braces and adding two assists in the process. She scored in every match in June, outscoring 10 NWSL clubs on her own. Chawinga's tally of 12 goals is the club record for goals scored in a single season -- and the Current have 10 regular season matches remaining.

LaBonta scored three goals in June. The Kansas City captain scored from the spot against Seattle June 9 and secured her first career brace in the Current's 4-1 win at Portland June 23. Her second goal against the Thorns, a rocket from beyond the top of the penalty arc, was featured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays segment. She became the club's all-time leading regular season scorer following her brace against Portland.

Rodriguez, the Current's set-piece specialist, has gone the distance in each of her last seven matches. Three of her corner kicks -- June 9 against the Seattle Reign, June 14 against the Chicago Red Stars and June 23 against the Portland Thorns -- resulted in goals.

The Current have a week off before returning to training in preparation for the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. Group stage play for the tournament will open with Kansas City taking on the Houston Dash at CPKC Stadium Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. CT.

Tickets to see KC Current take on the world as part of the International Summer of Soccer are now on sale to the general public. Unlike NWSL Regular Season matches, tickets to these matches are available for purchase now on www.kansascitycurrent.com/international-summer-of-soccer#Tickets.

