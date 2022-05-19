Goldeyes Win Twice Wednesday

May 19, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (3-2) won both games of a double header against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park on Wednesday evening, taking the opener 3-2 in eight innings and the nightcap 4-2.

In game one, Logan Hill led off the bottom of the third with a home run off the batter's eye in centre field to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. It was Hill's 600th career base hit.

After the Canaries (1-4) tied the game in the top of the fourth on a two-out, RBI single from Trey Michalczewski, Winnipeg answered back in the bottom half when Deon Stafford Jr. plated Eric Rivera with an infield single.

Michalczewski tied the game at 2-2 with a two-out, solo home run to right in the top of the sixth.

With the game still tied through the scheduled seven innings, the international tiebreaker rule (each half inning beginning with a runner on second base) was put in effect for the top of the eighth.

Jhon Vargas held the Canaries scoreless in the eighth, striking out all three batters to face him, and not allowing the automatic runner past second base.

In the bottom of the inning, Raul Navarro sacrificed Reggie Pruitt Jr. to third leading off. After Rivera and Ian Sagdal drew walks to load the bases, Stafford won the game with a sacrifice fly to deep left that scored Pruitt.

Vargas (1-0) picked up his first professional win, while Mitchell Walters (0-1) took the loss for the Canaries.

Alex Manasa started game one for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on five hits in five innings. Manasa walked two and struck out four.

Joey Pulido started the opener for Sioux Falls and also took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on five hits in five innings. Pulido walked one and struck out four.

In game two, the Goldeyes again scored first. Sagdal cracked a two-out, solo home run to right field in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0.

Shamoy Christopher's two-out, RBI single in the top of the second tied the game. Winnipeg regained the lead in the bottom half when David Washington scored on a wild pitch.

Wyatt Ulrich singled home the tying run with two outs in the top of the fourth.

The Goldeyes took the lead for good in the home fifth on an RBI single from Rivera. A Stafford fielder's choice resulted in a throwing error by Canaries' second baseman Nick Gotta that allowed Rivera to score an unearned run.

Tasker Strobel pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh to convert a six-out save, his first of the season.

Zac Ryan (2-0) picked up the win in game two after working a perfect top of the fifth.

Canaries' starter Angel Landazuri (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits in four and one-third innings. Landazuri walked two and struck out two.

Josh Lucas started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on five hits in two and one-third innings. Lucas walked none and struck out two.

The series concludes Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. The Goldeyes have not yet announced their starting pitcher. The Canaries go with right-hander Angel Ventura (0-1, 5.40).

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.