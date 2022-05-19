Goldeyes Down Canaries to Sweep Series

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (4-2) defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-1 Thursday at Shaw Park to sweep the three-game series between the two clubs.

Sioux Falls (1-5) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Zane Gurwitz scored on Jabari Henry's sacrifice fly to centre field. However, it was all Goldeyes from that point onward.

Winnipeg quickly tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning when Ian Sagdal doubled to right field to bring home Eric Rivera. Sagdal scored one batter later on a double to left field by Deon Stafford Jr. to give the Goldeyes a 2-1 advantage.

Logan Hill then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Stafford Jr. before Reggie Pruitt Jr. belted his first career grand slam to left field to put Winnipeg ahead 7-1 after one inning.

Rivera led off the home second with his second home run of the season to make the score 8-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Sagdal singled home Raul Navarro. Rivera crossed the plate on the same play as the result of a fielding error to give the Goldeyes a 10-1 lead.

RJ Martinez (1-0), making his first professional start, earned the victory. He worked six innings and allowed one unearned run on just three hits while striking out three. Angel Ventura (0-2) was charged with the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits over five innings.

Winnipeg now travels to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin where they will open a series with the expansion Lake Country DockHounds Friday at 6:35 p.m. The game will be the first at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (0-0, 11.25) will start for the Goldeyes, while Lake Country will counter with righty Alex McRae (0-0, 6.75).

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at Goldeyes.com.

