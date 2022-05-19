American Association Game Recaps

May 19, 2022 - American Association (AA) News Release







Winnipeg 3, Sioux Falls 2 (Game 1/8 Innings)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes took game one of their doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Canaries with a walk-off, extra innings 3-2 win.

DH Logan Hill opened the scoring with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the third and after a 1B Trey Michalczewski (2-for-3) RBI single tied the score in the top of the fourth, C Deon Stafford Jr. put the Goldeyes back in front in the home half with an RBI single to left.

Michalczewski homered in the sixth to tie the score again and it remained tied until the bottom of the eighth. There, Stafford Jr. lifted a sac fly that allowed CF Reggie Pruitt Jr. to score the game-winning run.

Winnipeg 4, Sioux Falls 2 (Game 2/7 Innings)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes completed the sweep of their twinbill with the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 4-2 win in the night cap.

The Goldeyes took the lead in the first as 3B Ian Sagdal (2-for-3) hit a solo home run. C Shamoy Christopher (2-for-3) tied the score in the next frame with an RBI single but 1B David Washington scored on a wild pitch in the home half to push the Goldeyes back in front.

RF Wyatt Ulrich (2-for-3) tied things the score again in the fourth with an RBI single but OF Eric Rivera (2-for-4) singled home SS Raul Navarro (2-for-4) in the fifth and then scored when DH Deon Stafford Jr. reached on a fielder's choice to take the lead for good.

Fargo-Moorhead 2, Kansas City 1

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (3-2) edged the Kansas City Monarchs 2-1 behind a gem from starting pitcher Kevin McGovern.

McGovern worked seven innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 batters in the winning effort. Reliever Joe Jones struck out two in the eighth and reliever Alex DuBord worked a perfect ninth to earn the save.

Offensively, DH Drew Ward and 3B Leobaldo Pina hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the fourth for the RedHawks and the Monarchs' lone run came in the sixth when 2B Darnell Sweeney (2-for-4) hit a solo shot, his second dinger of 2022.

Milwaukee 4, Cleburne 2

The Milwaukee Milkmen (4-2) plated four runs in the bottom of third and made them stand up on the way to a 4-2 win against the Cleburne Railroaders.

In the third, SS Mason Davis (3-for-4) hit a lead-off single and came around to score when 3B Logan Trowbridge reached on an error. After an intentional walk to DH Correlle Prime to load the bases, RF Chad Sedio drew a walk and 1B Wil Kengor singled to score Trowbridge and Prime.

The Railroaders found the scoreboard in the fifth as RF Bryce Brueggemeyer (2-for-3) scored on a single from CF Zach Nehrir (2-for-3) and again in the seventh as Brueggemeyer scored on a wild pitch. That run proved to be the final one of the game.

Gary SouthShore 4, Kane County 0

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (2-3) shutout the Kane County Cougars 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Starting pitcher Adam Heidenfelder earned the win as he went five scoreless innings and allowed three hits while striking out seven batters. Reliever Chris Erwin picked up a 12 out save and allowed just one more hit the rest of the way while also striking out five more batters.

Offensively, RF Alec Olund hit a three-run home run in the top of the fourth, and then he added an RBI single in the sixth.

The start of Wednesday's game was delayed two hours and seven minutes by rain.

Lake Country 9, Sioux City 2

The Lake Country DockHounds (3-2) rolled to a 9-2 win against the Sioux City Explorers on Wednesday evening at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Stadium.

The DockHounds saw strong performances at the plate from C Wilfredo Gimenez (2-for-3, 3 RBI HR, 3 R), DH Blake Berry (2-for-4), and 3B T.J. Bennett (2-for-5). LF Lamar Briggs also added a pair or RBIs. For the Explorers, 1B Nick Franklin, RF Gabe Snyder and CF Chase Harris each went 2-for-4.

Lake Country put a bow on the win with three runs in the top of the eighth inning as Gimenez doubled home RF Tristan Carranzo and Berry and then scored himself as 2B Aaron Takacs bounced out.

Chicago 15, Lincoln 4

The Chicago Dogs (3-2) bats came alive early on Wednesday as the Dogs topped the Lincoln Saltdogs 15-4 at Impact Field.

Chicago racked up 17 hits from nine different batters and eight of them recorded a pair of hits. DH Danny Mars had a team-high four RBIs including his second home run of the season. LF Charlie Tilson, 1B K.C. Hobson, C Ryan Lidge, and 3B Cosimo Cannella each also had a pair of this and a pair of RBIs.

The Dogs tallied seven of their 17 runs in the bottom of the 7th as they sent 10 batters to the plate, recorded three hits, three walks and took advantage of one error.

For the Saltdogs, SS Josh Altmann went 2-for-2 with a run and 2B Garett Delano went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.