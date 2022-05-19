'Dogs Take Second Straight Series with Win over Chicago

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Hunter Clanin hit a three-run homer, and the 'Dogs held on for their first-ever series win at the Chicago Dogs with an 8-6 win at Impact Field on Thursday night.

Clanin's three-run homer was his first as a 'Dog and gave Lincoln a 5-0 lead off of knuckleballer Mickey Jannis in the third inning.

Lincoln (4-2) opened the scoring on Jacob Olson's two-out, two-run double in the second inning. After Clanin's homer, the 'Dogs added two more after Chicago (3-3) intentionally walked Clanin to pitch to Skyler Weber, and the second-year Saltdog delivered with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth.

LHP Kyle Kinman, named the league's pitcher of the week after five shutout innings in the opener against Sioux Falls last Friday, allowed three runs on 4.1 innings in his second start of the year. Kinman, pitching in his 50th career start, struck out seven batters and surpassed 400 strikeouts in his professional career. The lone mistake came in the fifth when Danny Mars hit a three-run homer to make it 7-3.

Josh Altmann, who entered with the league's second-best on-base percentage, had two hits - including an RBI single that extended Lincoln's lead in the sixth inning.

Danny Mars drove in two more in the seventh inning, and Chicago brought the tying run to the plate after K.C. Hobson's RBI single in the ninth. Brandon Cunniff shut the door with a strikeout of Ryan Lidge to pick up his first save, and the 'Dogs won a second series to begin the season.

Carter Hope tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, and Carson Lance struck out three in a scoreless eighth inning.

Lincoln now has a short ride to Gary, Indiana where the 'Dogs will begin a three-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 21st season in Lincoln! Visit saltdogs.com and follow us @saltdogsball on all social media for information regarding tickets and promotions all season long.

