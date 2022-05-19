Consistent Scoring Fuels DockHounds

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Lake Country DockHounds won their third consecutive road game 9-2 in Sioux City Wednesday evening.

The visiting DockHounds were fueled by consistent scoring throughout the ball game, scoring in five different innings.

Jesse Remington, the man on the mound, held the Explorers in check with seven strong innings. He struck out six and only allowed one run.

TJ Bennett got back on track with a double, plating the speedy Aaron Takacs in the first inning. In the second, Wilfredo Gimenez kept his hot bat going with a solo home run, extending the lead at 2-0.

In the fourth frame, Lamar Briggs singled to center field, driving in two more runners.

To round out the fourth, Chase Harris put the Explorers on the board with an RBI double. The DockHounds then led 4-1.

Gabriel Noriega drove in Bennett after he doubled to center for the second time. With two gone in the 5th, Blake Berry singled in the infield and extended the lead to 6-1.

Lake Country added on with a pair of RBIs from Gimenez's double. In the series, he is 6-for-7 with 5 RBIs.

Takacs ended the eighth with an RBI ground-out. The DockHounds would go on to win 9-2.

The DockHounds will wrap up the road series in Sioux City Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and you can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv.

