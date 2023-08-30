Goldeyes Win Slugfest in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD - A few firsts were accomplished by the Winnipeg Goldeyes (42-53) on Tuesday night in a 11-9 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries (48-47) at "The Birdcage".

Winnipeg starting pitcher Landen Bourassa (11-5) is the first to 11 wins in the American Association this season. He has won his last seven appearances and was aided by four runs in the sixth prior to his departure but was the pitcher of record.

Goldeyes first baseman Tommy McCarthy (1) hit his first professional homer as part of the four-run rally. Winnipeg reliever Josh Vincent (1) earned his first save wearing a Goldeyes uniform.

The Goldeyes were down 1-0 going to the second but scored four times with the first five batters getting a hit. Left fielder Miles Simington singled to lead off. Designated hitter Chris Burgess (4) then belted a two-run homer to right-centre giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. Catcher Jackson Smith singled followed by a McCarthy single and bunt hit from shortstop Keith Torres. Centre fielder Tra Holmes and third baseman Dayson Croes delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies completing the scoring in the second giving the club a 4-1 advantage.

Sioux Falls would come back in the third inning against Bourassa with a pair of two-out two-run homers, by designated hitter Jabari Henry (19) and third baseman Darnell Sweeney (19) which gave the Canaries a 5-4 lead.

The Goldeyes scored three times in the fifth on an RBI single by Smith, bases loaded walk by McCarthy, and a sac fly by Torres, but the Canaries responded with two runs to equal matters at 7-7.

Winnipeg would take the lead for good in the sixth plating four. Second baseman Brynn Martinez led off with a double. After he advanced to third on a ground out to short by right fielder Max Murphy, Martinez scored on a single by Simington against the drawn in infield making it 8-7. Burgess followed Simington with a fly ball to left field making it 9-7. After Burgess, it was McCarthy who on a 2-2 pitch launched a long drive to right which easily cleared the fence giving him his first professional homer in his third pro season. McCarthy gave the Goldeyes an 11-7 lead. The entire Winnipeg dugout came out to celebrate with McCarthy. The three RBIs for McCarthy are the most he's had in a pro baseball game.

Sioux Falls first baseman Mike Hart (team-high 24) hit a homer to right field in the seventh making it 11-9 Winnipeg.

Bourassa worked five innings and gave up nine hits. He has eight strikeouts in each of his last two outings - both against Sioux Falls. The Lethbridge native allowed seven runs (six earned) and walked three. Bourassa is the first Goldeye to win seven straight appearances since Mitchell Lambson in 2019 who won seven consecutive starts.

Taylor Lepard, Nolan LaMere, and Josh Vincent combined to pitch four innings from the bullpen. It was Vincent's first save since June 25th of last year with Gary SouthShore. Vincent pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Sioux Falls starter Seth Miller went 4 1/3 innings. He issued nine hits, seven runs (all earned), walked two, and struck out two. He was followed by Beaux Bonvillain (1-2), who allowed the go-ahead runs in the sixth.

The final game of this two-game set is scheduled for 6:35 Wednesday night at "The Birdcage". Right-hander Luis Ramirez (7-7) will start for Winnipeg against Sioux Falls righty Mitchell Walters (7-5).

With the win, Winnipeg assured of at least splitting the season series against Sioux Falls, the Goldeyes lead it 6-5

Eight-of-the-nine Goldeyes in the lineup had a hit. The exception was Croes whose average is .356. He remains third in the American Association in average.

Murphy has hit safely in his last seven games, he's 7-29 in that time, .241.

Bourassa is 2-0 this year against Sioux Falls. He's the first Goldeye to have at least 11 wins in a season since 2019 when Kevin McGovern had 12 and Lambson 13.

Vincent joins Tyler Jandron (each with one) as Goldeyes with saves other than Samuel Adames.

The last eight Goldeyes games have been decided by three or fewer runs.

