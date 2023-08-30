Goldeyes' Post-Season Hopes Extinguished with Loss to Canaries

August 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries (49-47) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium Wednesday evening. The Goldeyes' loss coupled with Fargo-Moorhead's win over Lake Country means Winnipeg is officially eliminated from post-season contention.

Sioux Falls jumped out to a 5-0 first inning lead. First, second baseman Trevor Achenbach drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in centre fielder Aaron Whitefield, then right fielder Hunter Clanin hit a grand slam home run to left field. It was Clanin's fourth grand slam of the season and second against Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes (42-54) responded in the top of the second when designated hitter Chris Burgess cut the Canaries' lead to 5-1 with a lead off home run to right field - his fifth of the season and second in as many games.

Sioux Falls got that run right back in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly to left field by designated hitter Jabari Henry that scored Whitefield and made it 6-1.

Winnipeg left fielder Miles Simington led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run to right field to trim the Sioux Falls lead to 6-2 before the Goldeyes added two more runs in the fifth.

Centre fielder Tra Holmes hit a chopper to left field to bring second baseman Brynn Martinez in, then third baseman Dayson Croes singled just past second base to drive in Holmes and the score was Sioux Falls 6 Winnipeg 4.

The Canaries rounded out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning on Clanin's hustle double to left field that brought Achenbach in.

Sioux Falls starter Mitchell Walters (W, 8-5) went five innings, allowing all four Goldeyes runs on seven hits. Charlie Hasty (S, 21) gave up one hit over the final inning and a third.

Winnipeg starter James Palmer (L, 0-1) was to have been used as an opener but exited the game after recording just one out. He walked three of the four batters he faced, surrendering three runs in the process. Luis Ramirez, the Goldeyes' fourth pitcher of the evening, worked the final six innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out seven.

The Goldeyes are off Thursday before concluding their season with a four-game series in Fargo, North Dakota against the RedHawks. Winnipeg's Joey Matulovich (5-9, 3.86 ERA) will start the series-opener Friday at 7:02 p.m. while fellow right-hander Kelvan Pilot (1-4, 3.89 ERA) is expected to be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca. Doug Greenwald will be live with the pre-game show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For information on 2024 season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.