Alec Olund's Four-Hit Game Surges RedHawks Past DockHounds

FARGO, North Dakota - Alec Olund slashes four hits and reaches base in all five at-bats to surge the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks past the Lake Country DockHounds on a clear Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

The game's opening inning proved to be polarizing as Fargo-Moorhead's starter Trey Cumbie fanned the first three DockHound batters in order while the RedHawks first three in the batting order all reached base: Alec Olund led off the half inning with a walk while Dillon Thomas and Leo Pina slashed back-to-back base hits which scored Olund for the game's opening salvo. Manny Boscan followed with a sac fly to score Thomas and make it an early 2-0 lead.

Lake Country responded in the top of the second as they pieced together three hits, two walks and a hit by pitch to score two runs and tie the game. However, it was short lived as Sam Dexter led off the bottom of the inning with a walk and after a sacrifice bunt, would score thanks to a base hit by Olund. The RedHawks added one more in the bottom of the third with Evan Alexander who, after getting on via a hit-by-pitch, stole second and third base and finished his trip around the bases on a Sam Dexter bunt single.

The DockHounds tied it once again in the top of the fifth inning as they utilized a couple of extra base hits and a couple wild pitches to score two runs. The RedHawks responded in the bottom of the sixth as Michael Falsetti reached on a fielder's choice and after a stolen base, would be knocked in thanks to Olund's third hit of the night to reclaim the lead. Fargo-Moorhead added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as Scott Schreiber led off with a single to center field. After stealing second and reaching third on an error, he scored on Olund's fourth hit of the ball game which brought the game to its final score after Garrett Alexander completed the 2.1 inning save.

With the win, Fargo-Moorhead climbs back to one game under .500 with a 47-48 record and have now won seven of their last ten games and continue to hold onto the final spot in the AAPB West Playoffs. Fargo-Moorhead will look to complete the series on Thursday, August 31 against Lake Country. The gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

