'Dogs Split Two with Cleburne

August 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The 'Dogs (44-51) and Cleburne Railroaders (45-50) split a doubleheader at Haymarket Park on Tuesday, with Lincoln winning Game 1 and the Railroaders rallying to take Game 2.

GAME ONE

LHP John Bezdicek went 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing just one unearned run, and the 'Dogs won the first game of the doubleheader 5-1.

Bezdicek earned his fifth win of the year and second against the Railroaders this season.

Lincoln opened the scoring on an RBI double from RF Connor Panas in the 1st. Later in the inning, LF Zane Zurbrugg added a run on an RBI single that extended his hitting streak to seven and DH Yanio Perez made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout.

Bezdicek retired the first five batters he faced before an error from 3B Will Kengor allowed DH Ryan Hernandez to reach in the 2nd. Hernandez would score from second on an RBI single from C Guillermo Quintana - Cleburne's only run of the game.

The 'Dogs added a run on Zurbrugg's solo homer in the 5th inning and 2B Nate Samson set a new career high with his seventh homer - and solo shot to make it 5-1 in the 6th.

RHP Devin Conn earned his second save after inheriting two runners with two outs in the 6th and ultimately recording the final four outs of the game.

GAME TWO

RF Connor Panas hit his 20th homer of the year, but Cleburne rallied to win the second game 9-7.

Panas hit a two-run homer to make it 3-1 in the 3rd inning before CF Aaron Takacs made it 4-1 with an RBI double.

The Railroaders scored eight unanswered runs in the 3rd, 4th and 5th innings. In the 3rd,CF Zach Nehrir made it 4-2 with an RBI single before 3B Elmer Reyes made it 4-3 with a run-scoring fielder's choice.

DH Jose Sermo tied the game with an RBI single in the 4th inning before Nehrir gave Cleburne the lead for good with an RBI single. Later in the frame, Sermo scored on an error from Panas in right field.

In the 6th, SS Bret Boswell made it 8-4 with a two-run homer and 1B Ryan Hernandez added a run on an RBI single.

The 'Dogs put the tying run in scoring position in the 7th inning. PH Luke Roskam worked a bases-loaded walk - the fourth allowed by RHP Michael Krauza in the inning - to make it 9-5. SS Drew Devine then singled in two runs to make it 9-7. After a single from LF Zane Zurbrugg, Panas flied out to end the game.

RHP Joe Corbett earned the win for Cleburne, while RHP Matt Cronin took the loss for Lincoln.

The teams now have a day off for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday. The series concludes with the regular season home finale at Haymarket Park on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. and the game will be carried only on AABaseball.TV.

The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all games are on sale now. Reserve your seats now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.