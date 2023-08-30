Canaries Clinch Playoff Berth with 7-4 Victory
August 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries are headed back to the American Association Playoffs after a 7-4 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Trevor Achenbach drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning before Hunter Clanin drove in four runs with a grand slam.
Winnipeg answered with a solo homerun in the top of the second before Aaron Whitefield scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half. The Goldeyes recorded the next three runs but left two runners in scoring position twice as Charlie Hasty earned his league-leading 21st save.
Clanin finished with three hits and Mitchell Walters picked up his eighth win as the Birds lone to 49-47 overall. The Birds will finish the regular season with a four-game series in Cleburne beginning Friday.
