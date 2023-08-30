Canaries Clinch Playoff Berth with 7-4 Victory

August 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries are headed back to the American Association Playoffs after a 7-4 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Trevor Achenbach drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning before Hunter Clanin drove in four runs with a grand slam.

Winnipeg answered with a solo homerun in the top of the second before Aaron Whitefield scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half. The Goldeyes recorded the next three runs but left two runners in scoring position twice as Charlie Hasty earned his league-leading 21st save.

Clanin finished with three hits and Mitchell Walters picked up his eighth win as the Birds lone to 49-47 overall. The Birds will finish the regular season with a four-game series in Cleburne beginning Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.