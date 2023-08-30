Milkmen Drop Game One to Cougars, Look to Take Series Over Next Two Games.

August 30, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen opened up their final homestand of the regular season against the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday night.

Kane County got out to an early lead by putting up four runs in the first three innings against starting pitcher Kyle Mora. Milwaukee collected a few base hits but could not drive any runs home in the opening innings.

The Cougars scored another in the fifth before the Milkmen responded when Aaron Hill singled to score Rudy Martin Jr. and Hil then scored himself on a wild pitch.

Gabriel Cancel and Cam Balego both had multiple-hit nights as Milwaukee collected eight base knocks in the game. But those two runs would be the only runs they scored on the night. The Cougars then scored five more runs in the seventh and ninth innings before closing the game 10-2.

The Milkmen still have a chance to take the series as they will play game two tomorrow night before closing the series on Thursday. They will then play their final series of the regular season when they play a four-game set against the Gary SouthShore RailCats starting Friday.

Thursday night's game is also One Dollar Beer Night at Franklin Field! Join the team for one-dollar beers while supplies last and cheer on the Milkmen. We hope to see you soon!

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.