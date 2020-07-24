Goldeyes Win Double Header in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-8) won both ends of a double header from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Thursday night, winning 2-1 in the opener and 8-4 in the nightcap.

It was the Goldeyes' first double header win since August 1st, 2017 at Sioux City.

In the top of the second of the first game, Wes Darvill drew a four-pitch, one-out walk. On a third strike to Kevin Lachance, Darvill stole second, and then came around to score the game's first run when catcher Blake Grant-Parks' throw deflected into centre field.

John Nester singled to right-centre with one out in the fifth and advanced to second on a Roy Morales groundout to second. On a two-strike count, Darvill lined a single to centre that scored Nester to make it 2-0.

Dario Pizzano lined a solo home run to left with one out in the bottom of the fifth to cut the Goldeyes' lead in half.

Fargo-Moorhead (7-12) threatened against Goldeyes' starter Kevin Hilton in the bottom of the sixth, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Jose Jose came in from the bullpen, and retired the next three batters in a row to preserve the one-run lead. Lachance helped record the final out of the inning, ranging far up the middle to make a backhanded pickup on a Jordan Patterson groundball. Lachance completed the play on Patterson with a leaping throw to first.

The RedHawks put the tying run on first with two outs in the bottom of the seventh against Victor Capellan. With Christian Ibarra running on a full count, Grant-Parks hit a short flyball to right. Logan Hill charged forward and made a diving catch to secure the final out as Ibarra was rounding third base.

Capellan earned his third save of the season, and his 67th all-time in the American Association. Capellan is now three saves back of Kris Regas for the league's all-time record.

Hilton (3-0) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits in five-plus innings. Hilton walked one and struck out two.

John Anderson (0-1) started for the RedHawks and took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits in four and two-thirds innings. Anderson walked one and struck out five.

The Goldeyes scored twice in the top of the first of game two. Darnell Sweeney reached on a one-out, bloop single down the right field line, and took third when Eric Wood's groundball to shortstop went under Ibarra's glove for an error. Kyle Martin ripped a single to right that scored Sweeney, while Hill followed with a double down the left field line that plated Wood.

Morales singled to centre leading off the second, and eventually scored the Goldeyes' third run when Wood hit a two-out single to right.

Hill singled with one out in the top of the third, stole second, and came home on a pair of wild pitches to stretch Winnipeg's lead to 4-0.

Darvill doubled down the left field line leading off the top of the fourth, and scored on a two-out, RBI single through the right side from Martin.

After the RedHawks scored twice in the bottom of the fourth on RBI doubles from Leobaldo Pina and Ibarra, the Goldeyes re-extended their lead to 8-2 with three runs in the top of the fifth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Darvill lifted a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Jonathan Moroney. Two batters later, Sweeney lined a single to centre that brought home Jordan George and Morales.

Fargo-Moorhead scored a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Pina bases loaded walk, and another in the sixth on a Brennan Metzger solo home run.

Nate Antone struck out four batters over the final two innings to finish off the game.

Justin Kamplain (1-0) picked up the win in relief.

Brandon Cumpton started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits in four innings. Cumpton walked none and struck out three.

Ryan Thurston (1-2) started for the RedHawks and took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in two and one-third innings. Thurston walked one and struck out three.

Martin has hit safely in seven straight games. Seven of the Goldeyes' 10 runs in the double header were scored with two outs.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks open a new three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night at 7:02 p.m. The Goldeyes will serve as the home team. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

