Goldeyes Rally Late in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-8) beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-2 at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth, the Goldeyes scored four runs to take the lead. Wes Darvill led off with a single pulled through the right side on a 1-2 count. Two batters later, Darnell Sweeney connected on an opposite-field, two-run home run to left on the seventh pitch of his at bat. Eric Wood and Kyle Martin followed Sweeney with back-to-back singles. Martin has now hit safely in 10 consecutive games. Following a RedHawks' pitching change, Jonathan Moroney singled sharply through the right side with two outs and on a two-strike count to drive home Wood with the go-ahead run. Martin went first to third on Moroney's single, and scored the Goldeyes' fourth run on a wild pitch.

Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to earn his fourth save of the year. Capellan, who turned 31 on Friday, now has 68 saves during his American Association career, which is two shy of the league record held by Kris Regas.

The RedHawks (7-13) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Brennan Metzger led off with a home run to left.

Metzger hit another solo shot to left with one out in the eighth to make it 2-0 Fargo-Moorhead.

Kent Hasler (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes.

Cale Coshow (0-1) took the loss in relief for the RedHawks.

Kevin McGovern started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on five hits in seven innings. McGovern walked one, struck out three, and threw just 83 pitches.

Tyler Pike started for the RedHawks and also took a no-decision, pitching seven shutout innings on five hits. Pike walked one and struck out 11.

