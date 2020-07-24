Goldeyes Continue Winning at Home against RedHawks

July 24, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (12-8) came from behind after Brennan Metzger hit two home runs to give the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (7-13) a two-run lead to score four runs in the eighth inning and win the first of a three-game Winnipeg home series by a score of 4-2 on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Metzger's home runs, in the sixth and eighth innings, had the RedHawks leading 2-0 before Cale Coshow (0-1) gave up four runs on four hits in 0.2 innings pitched in relief of Tyler Pike. Pike (1-2) pitched great in his fourth outing of the year, throwing seven shutout innings while striking out 11 Goldeyes and giving up just five hits.

Victor Capellan shut down the 'Hawks in the ninth inning to earn his fourth save of the season.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will continue their series on Saturday at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. RHP Bradin Hagens (1-2) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Winnipeg LHP Evan Grills (0-1).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.