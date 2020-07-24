Milkmen Bats Struggle on Thursday Night

Milwaukee and Chicago battled it out for the final game in the series at Franklin Field.

Dylan Baker started for the Milkmen, and in the top of the first inning, Chicago Dogs second baseman Edwin Arroyo got on base from a Mason Davis error. Joey Terdoslavich found first base from a walk. K.C. Hobson recorded a hit to right field which brought in the first run of the game. Tyler Ladendorf had a sacrifice fly which scored Terdoslavich.

Chicago's bats did not slow down as Michael Crouse got to second base on some errors from the Milkmen which brought in Ryan Haug. Another run came in courtesy of Joey Terdoslavich with an RBI single to right field. At the bottom of the second inning, the Dogs took the lead 4-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Harrison Smith hit a single and eventually found home plate from a sacrifice fly by Michael Crouse. Edwin Arroyo earned himself an RBI with a hard-hit double to right-center.

In the fifth inning, Victor Roach extended the Dog's lead with a home run over the right-field wall bringing the score to 7-0.

In the seventh inning with opposing starter Thomas Dorminy still on the mound and working on a no-hitter, David Washington took a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Adam Brett Walker came to the plate and broke up both the no-no and the shutout with one swing, taking the ball out of the park bringing in the first two runs for the Milkmen. At the end of the seventh inning, Chicago held the lead 7-2.

After Baker left the game with 3.1 innings pitched with six runs allowed, Jake Matthys took over and finished things out for the Milkmen. He wound up pitching 5.2 innings, only giving up 2 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, and striking out 2 batters.

The game ended in a 7-2 Dogs victory, with Chicago taking the series at Franklin Field two games to one.

The Milkmen hit the road for their next six games, first facing the Chicago Dogs then on to Sioux Falls. To watch the games, click here. A full season subscription can be purchased for $19.99.

Mark the date, Friday, July 31st as the Milkmen are back at home to face Fargo-Moorhead for the first of a ten-game homestand.

While the Milkmen are away be sure to check out The Milky Way Drive-in as they will be having movies all week.

