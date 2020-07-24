Winnipeg Sweeps RedHawks in Doubleheader to Win Series

FARGO, N.D. - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-8) did not trail the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (7-12) over the two seven-inning games of Thursday night's doubleheader at Newman Outdoor Field on their way to 2-1 and 8-4 victories, respectively.

The Goldeyes got a great outing from Kevin Hilton (3-0), who gave up one run on four hits over 5.0 innings pitched, in Game 1 to help the visitors to victory against F-M starter John Anderson (0-1). Anderson gave up one earned run on four hits in 4.2 innings pitched to earn his first loss of the season.

Dario Pizzano hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning of Game 1, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 2-0 deficit. The 'Hawks registered just five hits in the loss.

In the nightcap, Winnipeg raced to a 5-0 lead before the RedHawks got on the board, and three more runs for the Goldeyes in the fifth inning were enough to keep the visitors ahead after seven innings in an 8-4 win.

The RedHawks got six hits off former MLB pitcher Brandon Cumpton (0-0), who made his first start for the Goldeyes and gave up two runs in 4.0 innings. It was Justin Kamplain who earned the win for Winnipeg after pitching one inning of relief and giving up one run in the fifth.

Ryan Thurston (1-2), normally a reliever, earned the loss for Fargo-Moorhead after giving up two earned runs in 2.1 innings in a spot start. Ryan Flores (0-0) came on to give up four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings pitched to finish the game for the RedHawks.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will shift home and road designations on Friday as a three-game home series for the Goldeyes begins at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

