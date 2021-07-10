Goldeyes Take Game Two in Jackson

JACKSON, TN- In game two, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (21-27) fell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-24) by a score of 8-2 at the Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, TN.

While the RailCats jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Winnipeg fired back, scoring three runs on three hits in the bottom of the frame.

In the second, the Goldeyes would add a pair more on another three-hit inning to take a 5-1 advantage and wouldn't look back with the bats firing on all cylinders.

RailCats starter Josh Vincent suffered the loss with a seven inning start, allowing eight runs, seven of which were earned, with 11 hits, five walks and two strikeouts.

The win went to Greg Harris, his first of the year, after he threw five innings of two-run baseball with four hits and four walks while striking out three.

A Tommy McCarthy single would add one more for the RailCats in the fourth, but the 'Cats would be held silent after that.

Goldeyes first baseman Kyle Martin blasted his team-high eleventh home run of the season in a 3-for-5 effort with a pair of doubles and eight total bases at the dish.

The game three rubber match between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Winnipeg Goldeyes is scheduled for tomorrow, July 11 at 1 p.m. at the Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, TN.

