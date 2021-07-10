Goldeyes Bounce Back with All-Around Effort

July 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-24) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 8-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson on Saturday night.

After the RailCats (21-27) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an Alec Olund bases loaded walk, the Goldeyes answered back with three runs in the bottom half. Jay Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk and went to third when Kevin Lachance doubled down the left field line. Max Murphy drove in Gonzalez with a groundout to shortstop. Two batters later, Raul Navarro laid down a two-out, bunt single that scored Lachance with the go-ahead run. Logan Hill made it 3-1 with a double to right-centre.

In the bottom of the second, Lachance beat out a potential inning-ending double play ball at first. Lachance then stole second and scored the Goldeyes' fourth run when Murphy ripped a double to left-centre. Kyle Martin made it 5-1 with a single through the left side that scored Murphy.

The RailCats closed within 5-2 in the top of the third on a Thomas McCarthy RBI single, but Goldeyes' starter Greg Harris escaped further trouble by inducing an inning-ending double play from Jesus Marriaga.

Martin opened the bottom of the fifth with a home run to right-centre, while Dakota Conners singled home Logan Hill later in the inning to make it 7-2.

Lachance doubled down the left field line leading off the bottom of the sixth, took third on a lineout to right by Murphy, and scored when RailCats' starter Josh Vincent was charged with a balk while attempting to intentionally walk Martin.

Harris (1-3) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits in five innings. Harris walked four and struck out three.

Austin Henrich, Nate Antone, Bud Norris, and Jose Jose each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Harris.

Vincent (1-1) took the loss, allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits over seven innings. Vincent walked five and struck out one.

Both Martin and Navarro extended their hitting streaks to 13 games. For Martin, it sets a new career-high, besting the 12-game streak he had with the Goldeyes in 2020. The Goldeyes' offence combined on six doubles in the win.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Jorge Gonzalez (2-2, 4.82) starts for Winnipeg. The RailCats have not yet announced their starting pitcher. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.